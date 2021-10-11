Contests
Cincinnati Zoo renames sloth habitat after late 1-year-old Indiana boy

The Cincinnati Zoo renames sloth habitat after the late 1-year-old Oliver Nicholson.
The Cincinnati Zoo renames sloth habitat after the late 1-year-old Oliver Nicholson.
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Cincinnati Zoo announced that they will be renaming the sloth habitat after a 1-year-old Indiana boy who died in February.

The habitat was renamed “The Oliver Nicholson Memorial Sloth Habitat.”

Oliver was born with extreme disabilities like VACTRL anomalies and a tracheoesophageal fistula. He spent most of his life in and out of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

His family says that doctors conducted a surgical procedure in January where they connected Oliver’s esophagus to his stomach. While he was in recovery, he was given a sloth stuff animal.

About a month later, Oliver went back to the hospital to check his esophagus for a routine procedure. The family says that while under anesthesia, Oliver had complications that led to bleeding around his heart, leading to his death.

While at the funeral, the family learned that the zoo had a sloth named Lightning who was pregnant. So, they started a petition for Lightning’s baby to be named after their son.

On Sunday, zoo officials announced that Lightning delivered a stillborn baby. So the family talked with the zoo to try to work out another way for honoring their son.

It was then that the zoo decided to rename the sloth habitat.

“This tribute will be lasting and means so much,” Oliver’s father Alex Nicholson said. “It gives us a huge bright spot on an especially difficult day and some positive news to share with the 80,000 people who signed our petition.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

