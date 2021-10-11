Contests
Coroner identifies victim in fatal I-275 crash after person reportedly killed turned up alive

Crash in Clermont County involving a semi and a pickup truck that has resulted in one death.
Crash in Clermont County involving a semi and a pickup truck that has resulted in one death.(OHGO)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The victim has been identified from the Sept. 8 crash on I-275 after someone else was misidentified as the deceased.

Cesar Elias Lara Avila died in the crash near Milford Parkway, according to the Clermont County Coroner’s Office.

Avila was ejected from his vehicle after a semi hit him from behind. Avila died at the scene of the crash, the coroner’s office said.

The deceased was originally identified as 42-year-old Elder Tomas Ocampomejia by Ohio State Highway Patrol.

FOX19 NOW talked with his loved ones after they reached to say he was not dead.

When Jasmin Ibarra and her family heard their loved one was supposedly dead, they were stunned.

As it turned out, Ocampomejia was not even involved in the crash and was alive.

Ocampomejia pulled up in the driveway and Ibarra ran outside upon seeing him.

“I just went outside running,” Ibarra said. “I needed to see if he was dead or not[...] and it was Elder. And I just opened the door and said, ‘You know you’re supposed to be dead,’ and he just looked shocked and was like, ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about.’”

Ocampomejia said he experienced some crazy hours on Sept. 8.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

