Coroner IDs 1 of 2 drivers killed in weekend highway crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified one of the two drivers killed in a weekend crash on Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway.

Jessie Vann, address unknown, is one of the two females pronounced dead at the scene on the highway near Daly Road in Springfield Township, a coroner’s report shows.

The other driver’s identity won’t be released until her next-of-kin is notified, according to the report.

The crash was reported shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday. Springfield Township police say a vehicle crossed the median and hit another vehicle head-on.

The incident remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Springfield Township Police Department at 513-729-1300.

