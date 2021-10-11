Driver shot in head during road rage incident on I-74, police report says
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver told Cincinnati police he was shot in the head during a road rage incident on westbound Interstate 74 near the Colerain Avenue exit Sunday morning, according to the police report.
Officers say they do not have a suspect.
They are looking for a dark-colored Dodge or Chevy with grey racing stripes on the hood.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 or Cincinnati Police Department District 5 at 513-569-8581.
