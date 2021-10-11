Contests
Indiana State Police issue statewide Amber Alert for 7-month-old in “extreme danger”

Indiana State Police issued an Amber Alert for 7-month-old Xeniyah Sanders (left). The suspect...
Indiana State Police issued an Amber Alert for 7-month-old Xeniyah Sanders (left). The suspect is Leandre Nutull (right).(Indiana State Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MERRILLVILLE, In. (WXIX) -Indiana State Police issued a statewide Amber Alert Monday for a 7-month-old girl who is believed to be in “extreme danger.”

ISP says that Xeniyah Sanders was last seen on Monday in Merrillville, In. She is two feet tall and weighs 25 pounds. Sanders is wearing a white shirt with a watermelon on the front with the words “Grandpa is one in a melon.”

She is also wearing a diaper and is not wearing shoes.

Leandre Nutull, 35, is the suspect. He is five feet and nine inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat and jeans and is driving a silver 2006 Acura TL with Illinois license plates of CU62616.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0028 or 911.

