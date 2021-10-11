Mason could become Tri-State’s second ‘sanctuary city’ for the unborn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Mason City Council on Monday will decide whether to adopt an ordinance effectively outlawing abortion within city limits.

The ordinance will receive a first reading during the 7 p.m. council meeting.

A vote on the ordinance is expected tonight, but council members could also decide to table the vote for a future meeting.

The proposal would ban abortion clinics or providers from prescribing abortion medications within city limits. It would also target those who might assist someone in seeking an abortion.

A similar ordinance was passed in Lebanon earlier this year.

Mason City Council is getting help from a nonprofit called Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, funded by the Right to Life of East Texas.

The group claims to have helped 38 cities with sanctuary ordinances.

