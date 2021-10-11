Contests
Mason could become Tri-State’s second ‘sanctuary city’ for the unborn

The ordinance would ban abortions and target those who might assist someone in seeking an abortion.
Mason city leaders considering ordinance to create sanctuary city for abortion
Mason city leaders considering ordinance to create sanctuary city for abortion
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Mason City Council on Monday will decide whether to adopt an ordinance effectively outlawing abortion within city limits.

The ordinance will receive a first reading during the 7 p.m. council meeting.

A vote on the ordinance is expected tonight, but council members could also decide to table the vote for a future meeting.

This story will be updated as tonight’s meeting unfolds.

The proposal would ban abortion clinics or providers from prescribing abortion medications within city limits. It would also target those who might assist someone in seeking an abortion.

A similar ordinance was passed in Lebanon earlier this year.

Mason City Council is getting help from a nonprofit called Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, funded by the Right to Life of East Texas.

The group claims to have helped 38 cities with sanctuary ordinances.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

