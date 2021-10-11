Metro bus driver, other motorist hospitalized in I-275 crash

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Metro bus driver and another motorist were hospitalized by a crash that shut down eastbound Interstate 275 near U.S. 52 at the height of morning rush hour.

The Metro bus experienced a mechanical issue and was parked in the emergency lane when another vehicle rear-ended it, according to Brandy Jones, Metro spokeswoman.

The crash was reported at 7:09 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

🚨BREAKING: Cars foolishly leaving interstate driving down on-ramp toward traffic trying to get out of 275NB shut down due to Metrobus crash @FOX19 @ODOT_Cincinnati @ODOT_Statewide pic.twitter.com/HO1KGTnaRB — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) October 11, 2021

All lanes of the highway were closed for about an hour. The highway is back open.

Here’s a look at the crash on 275 EB at US-52. Far left lane getting by, just very slow. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/3WtK0zYzaa — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) October 11, 2021

A tow truck just pulled the bus away from the scene. @FOX19 https://t.co/4D25IzuXDz pic.twitter.com/Rp8H6HAuaf — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) October 11, 2021

