Metro bus driver, other motorist hospitalized in I-275 crash

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Metro bus driver and another motorist were hospitalized by a crash that shut down eastbound Interstate 275 near U.S. 52 at the height of morning rush hour.

The Metro bus experienced a mechanical issue and was parked in the emergency lane when another vehicle rear-ended it, according to Brandy Jones, Metro spokeswoman.

The crash was reported at 7:09 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

All lanes of the highway were closed for about an hour. The highway is back open.

