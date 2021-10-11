Motorcycle benefit raises money for Dearborn Co. marine injured in Afghanistan

HARRISON, Ohio (WXIX) - An Indiana community came together to support a local marine who is continuing to recover from injuries sustained in Afghanistan.

Marine Cpl. Kelsee Lainhart from Dearborn County was on duty in Kabul, Afghanistan, when she was injured during an airport attack.

“She was over there serving her country very bravely, and she was injured in a horrific explosion, and she’s got shrapnel in her back,” Tim Halloran, a Marine Veteran with the American Legion Post 239, said.

Lainhart is currently recovering at a hospital in Chicago after spending time at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington D.C.

It is not clear yet when Lainhart will return to Indiana.

In the meantime, Lainhart’s hometown community hosted a benefit at the Harrison VFW on Sunday

The benefit included a motorcycle ride, food and raffles. Organizers said the turnout was bigger than expected.

The American Legion Riders also presented Lainhart’s family with an American flag at the event.

“We do the flag presentation because we’d rather see somebody come home that we can hand the flag to, instead of handing it to their family,” Dan Jones with American Legion Riders Post 59 said.

Bill Floyd, an Army veteran with the Harrison VFW, said the money raised at Sunday’s fundraiser will go to Lainhart and her family.

“Whatever she’s going to need when she does get to come home, like if she needs you know, say a hospital bed, depending on what they got to have, travel expenses to where she might have to travel to get to and get back,” Floyd said.

Those involved, whether they helped organize it or attended, said it was incredible to see so much support for Lainhart.

Lainhart’s grandfather Vernon Webb said Lainhart is her family’s hero.

Although Lainhart could not be there in person, she shared a recent update on her Caring Bridge page, expressing her gratitude by writing in part: “Thank you all for the continued love and support, and thank you to everyone who has thrown benefits and fundraisers. I really appreciate everything.”

Should Lainhart need a service dog, local organizations are prepared to get her one.

The Harrison VFW is also giving Lainhart and her father lifelong VFW memberships.

There will be another benefit for Lainhart on Oct. 17 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Kreimer’s Bier Haus, 6052 OH-182, Cleves. The $20 entry fee includes food, beer, water and pop. The event will have split the pot and a basket raffle.

