Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ohio State Highway Patrol helping FAA crackdown on lasers targeting aircraft pilots

Ohio State Highway Patrol helping FAA crackdown on lasers targeting aircraft pilots
Ohio State Highway Patrol helping FAA crackdown on lasers targeting aircraft pilots
By Ken Brown
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol has many responsibilities. One of those is to help the FAA crackdown on the use of lasers being pointed at an aircraft.

Last year, 162 pilots reported someone shining a laser at their plane in Ohio.

It might not sound like a scary number, but if you were a passenger on one of those planes, there would certainly be cause for concern.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs
Two people killed in head-on collision on Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway Saturday near...
Two dead in Hamilton County head-on collision
Joe Burrow walks to the blue tent after taking a huge hit.
Burrow hospitalized following Packers win over Bengals in 25-22 overtime thriller
Adrien Broner mugshot. (Kenton County Jail)
Boxer Adrien Broner arrested in Kentucky with outstanding warrant in Ohio
A Gold Star Chili restaurant in Hartwell is considered to be a total loss after a fire Saturday...
Gold Star Chili in Hartwell destroyed by fire

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol helping FAA crackdown on lasers targeting aircraft pilots
Ohio State Highway Patrol helping FAA crackdown on lasers targeting aircraft pilots
Key witness in NKY machete attack charged with killing victim’s father
Key witness in NKY machete attack charged with killing victim’s father
Esteban Portugues faced a judge in a Kenton County courtooom on Tuesday.
Key witness in NKY machete attack charged with killing victim’s father
Sycamore Township Fire Department not alone in staffing struggles, captain says
Sycamore Township Fire Department not alone in staffing struggles, captain says