Roselawn murder suspect arrested

1 dead in Roselawn shooting
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The suspect in an Oct. 8 murder in Roselawn has been arrested.

Cincinnati police say 31-year-old Derek Smith was shot and killed in the 7700 block of Reading Road near Brandy’s nightclub around 9:50 p.m.

Lonnell Anderson, 49, was arrested Monday on an aggravated murder warrant, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

