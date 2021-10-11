Contests
Spring Grove Cemetery: Touring a National Historic Landmark

Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum is open to visitors year-round.
Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum is open to visitors year-round.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Spring Grove Cemetery & Arboretum calls itself a “museum without walls”.

Visitors are invited to tour the cemetery all year long to explore its history and its 750-acre garden.

Page through the gallery below, courtesy of FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke, to sample a bit of what Spring Grove has to offer and what you need to know if you’d like to go.

