Spring Grove Cemetery: Touring a National Historic Landmark
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Spring Grove Cemetery & Arboretum calls itself a “museum without walls”.
Visitors are invited to tour the cemetery all year long to explore its history and its 750-acre garden.
Page through the gallery below, courtesy of FOX19 NOW’s Tricia Macke, to sample a bit of what Spring Grove has to offer and what you need to know if you’d like to go.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.