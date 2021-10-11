Contests
Sycamore Township Fire Department not alone in staffing struggles, captain says

By Chris Riva
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Sycamore Township Fire Department says they are dealing with what many other stations are facing - staffing shortages.

When the department was called to an Oct. 10 apartment fire on Montgomery Road, they were at minimum staffing of nine. The department would ideally be at a max staff of 12 for the type of fire they had that day, according to Captain Jeff Newman.

“On that type of emergency, they classify that as a medium hazard and NFPA 1710, which is kind of the guidelines and standards that we’d like to follow,” Newman explains. “They’re saying you should have 28 people within the first 10 minutes on the scene.”

Aside from the Cincinnati Fire Department, Newman says few agencies have that many firefighters to dispatch.

Newman says the Sycamore Township Fire Department is averaging 4,400 runs per year for its 7.62 square miles coverage area.

Agencies could rely on part-time help in the past.

Nowadays, Newman says part-time help is non-existent. He says the department has only two part-timers right now.

The cause of the Oct. 10 fire is still being investigated.

Two Sycamore Township firefighters did have to go to the hospital for smoke inhalation. They should be okay, Newman says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

