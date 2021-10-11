Warm and dry today, shower chance tonight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Our warmer than average trend continues today with highs across most of the Tri-State reaching the low to mid 80s. You will notice more clouds and a bit of a breeze from the south. Gusts could reach more than 20 miles per hour. Clouds build tonight. There is a slight chance for early morning scattered showers.

Clouds clear quickly on Tuesday morning. We will reach highs in the mid 70s with lots of sunshine. Conditions remain dry on Wednesday and most of Thursday with high temperatures pushing the upper 70s to near 80 degrees before the front passes through. Our next opportunity for rain arrives Thursday afternoon. These will be scattered across the FOX 19 NOW viewing area.

Soaking rains are possible on Friday and Saturday.

