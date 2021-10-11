Westwood shootout sends 1 to hospital, police say
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shootout in Westwood that sent one person to the hospital late Sunday.
It happened in the 2700 block of Anderson Ferry Road about 10 p.m.
A man was taken to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound, police say.
His injuries are considered non-life threatening.
Police say the other person involved in the incident remains at large.
