Westwood shootout sends 1 to hospital, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shootout in Westwood that sent one person to the hospital late Sunday.

It happened in the 2700 block of Anderson Ferry Road about 10 p.m.

A man was taken to a hospital with at least one gunshot wound, police say.

His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police say the other person involved in the incident remains at large.

FOX19 NOW will update this story once police release more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.