Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Zoo welcomes rare albino wallaby joey

Bruny is a melanin-challenged marsupial born at a zoo in Kansas.
Bruny is a melanin-challenged marsupial born at a zoo in Kansas.(Sunset Zoo)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Things are hopping at the Sunset Zoo in Kansas as employees welcome the addition of a rare albino wallaby.

Workers named it Bruny, after an island off Tasmania that is home to about 200 of the melanin-challenged marsupials.

The wallaby only recently emerged from its mother’s pouch, months after being born.

Zoo officials still don’t know whether Bruny is a boy or a girl, so it’s a good thing they gave the joey a unisex name.

Bruny also has a non-albino brother named Arlo who came out of the pouch before Bruny.

The two additions bring the wallaby count at the Sunset Zoo to five.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people killed in head-on collision on Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway Saturday near...
Two dead in Hamilton County head-on collision
Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs
Joe Burrow walks to the blue tent after taking a huge hit.
Burrow hospitalized following Packers win over Bengals in 25-22 overtime thriller
A Gold Star Chili restaurant in Hartwell is considered to be a total loss after a fire Saturday...
Gold Star Chili fire causes roof collapse
Adrien Broner mugshot. (Kenton County Jail)
Adrien Broner arrested in Kentucky, has outstanding warrant in Ohio

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden attends nephew’s wedding to ex-’Real Housewives’ star
Benson Kipruto, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11,...
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
FILE — In this Feb. 3. 2020, file photo, Lev Parnas, a businessman who once pitched himself as...
Giuliani associates face trial in campaign finance scheme
Indiana State Police issued an Amber Alert for 7-month-old Xeniyah Sanders (left). The suspect...
Indiana State Police issue statewide Amber Alert for 7-month-old in “extreme danger”