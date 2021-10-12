1 injured in stabbing at Warren Co. rest area

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol said a person was injured in a stabbing at an I-75 rest area Tuesday afternoon.

According to OSHP, the stabbing happened around 11:55 a.m. at the northbound rest stop along I-75 in Warren County.

The rest area is shut down while troopers investigate, according to OSHP.

The victim and suspect know each other and the stabbing is an isolated incident, according to troopers.

According to OSHP, they have a person of interest they are looking for but would not release any further details on the suspect.

OSHP said the victim was transported to Atrium Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear when the rest area will reopen.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.