Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

1 injured in stabbing at Warren Co. rest area

Troopers said the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Troopers said the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.(FOX19 NOW)
By Ken Brown and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol said a person was injured in a stabbing at an I-75 rest area Tuesday afternoon.

According to OSHP, the stabbing happened around 11:55 a.m. at the northbound rest stop along I-75 in Warren County.

The rest area is shut down while troopers investigate, according to OSHP.

The victim and suspect know each other and the stabbing is an isolated incident, according to troopers.

According to OSHP, they have a person of interest they are looking for but would not release any further details on the suspect.

OSHP said the victim was transported to Atrium Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear when the rest area will reopen.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police are investigating a felonious assault that happened on I-74 near the Colerain...
Driver shot in head during road rage incident on I-74, police report says
Crash in Clermont County involving a semi and a pickup truck that has resulted in one death.
Coroner identifies victim in fatal I-275 crash after person reportedly killed turned up alive
Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified one of the two drivers killed in a weekend...
Coroner IDs 1 of 2 drivers killed in Springfield Township crash
Dorian WIlliams
Police ID woman killed in West End triple shooting

Latest News

The woman was in the crosswalk when the car hit her.
Woman hospitalized after being hit by car in Northside
Doctor talks about Joe Burrow's possible throat contusion
Doctor talks about Joe Burrow's possible throat contusion
Jammell Johnson
Man sentenced for robbing Springfield Township WingStop
The middle school teacher passed away on Oct. 9.
Tri-State school district in mourning after teacher’s death