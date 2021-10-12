Board recommends historic landmark status for ‘rare’ Catholic church in Evanston

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Historic Conservation Board on Monday unanimously recommended approval of historic landmark designation for St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Evanston.

The recommendation comes amid a fight to save the 105-year-old church. The Archdiocese of Cincinnati, its current owner, filed for a demolition permit earlier this year.

“If not this, what is the Historic Conservation Board for? This is an amazing building, and until we are shown that there is no way it can be used, this is the ground on which I think we need to choose to fight,” said HCB Chairman Tim Voss.

Voss mentioned the recommendation could trigger a lawsuit by the Archdiocese. Per the city charter, HCB recommendations can be appealed to the Zoning Board of Appeals.

No one from the Archdiocese was present for Monday’s virtual public comment or vote.

Barring an appeal, the recommendation goes to the Planning Commission, which will vote to approve or disapprove of the designation. If approved, an ordinance will be drafted for a City Council vote.

>> ‘SAVE THE MARK:’ Group hopes to save iconic Catholic church in Evanston from demolition

St. Mark opened in 1916 on Montgomery Road with its imposing basilica and 130-ft. campanile providing a visual focal point beside the Evanston business district.

It was modeled after St Marie Church in Cosmedio, Italy and designed by Henry Schlacks, a famous ecclesiastical architect and founder of the Architecture School at Notre Dame.

The designation report submitted to the HCB describes it as “a locally rare and significant example of the Italian Renaissance Revival style applied to a church building.”

In the 1950′s, more than 1,200 families worshipped at St. Mark regularly, according to the HCB.

But Evanston fell victim to suburban flight and highway-building. Hundreds of homes were razed as the construction of Interstate 71 cut a route through the same business district St. Mark once abutted.

The parish held its last service in July 2010. Since then, St. Mark has sat vacant under the ownership of the Archdiocese, which is accused by several public commenters of neglect leading to water damage and vandalism.

It remains structurally sound, but according to the designation application, it is in “urgent need” of repairs.

The Evanston Community Council applied for the landmark designation on the church’s behalf.

>> Read the landmark application and public comments here.

More than 50 letters of public comment are included in the HCB report, two of which back up a purchase offer for redevelopment. A total of 717 signatures across two petitions were also submitted.

In 2020, a nonprofit group called “The Mark” was formed to purchase and renovate the church as a center for non-profit organizations such as the Evanston Food Pantry. There would also be businesses and events.

Discussions with the Archdiocese were cut off recently, leading to the pursuit of the historic designation.

An architect with Elevar Design Group has also submitted a backup offer to purchase the property.

The interior knave of St. Mark's Catholic Church in Evanston, complete with a barrel-vaulted, coffered ceiling and arcaded aisles. (Cincinnati Historic Conservation Board)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.