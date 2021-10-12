DORA district proposed for popular East Side neighborhood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another outdoor drinking area could be coming to Greater Cincinnati.

The Hyde Park Neighborhood Council will meet on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. to consider plans for a designated outdoor refreshment area.

Backers of the proposal say the details are still being worked out, including the days of the week, hours of operation and exactly which streets will be included.

Ryan Peirce is general manager of North High Brewing on Erie Avenue in the neighborhood. North High opened in January.

“[Hyde Park Square] is obviously a landmark for people to come shop and dine,” Peirce said. We’re just really excited to have the opportunity to mix and match businesses.”

Peirce is one of nearly 400 people who’ve signed a Change.org petition supporting the DORA in Hyde Park.

But the idea isn’t without detractors. Peirce says he’s heard concerns about traffic as well as the wisdom of an outdoor drinking district in a neighborhood filled with kids.

”I think as long at there isn’t an increased safety risk for drinking and driving or an increase in crime or anything like that, I think I’m okay with it It sounds like,” resident Henry Meininger said. “It sounds like a good way to support businesses around here.”

