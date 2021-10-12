Contests
Crews battle fire in downtown Lawrenceburg

Multiple fire crews are on scene battling a large fire in downtown Lawrenceburg.
Multiple fire crews are on scene battling a large fire in downtown Lawrenceburg.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Multiple fire crews are on scene investigating the cause of a large fire in downtown Lawrenceburg.

Flames broke out in the 300 block of Walnut Street shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to Dearborn County dispatchers.

The three-story building holds businesses on the first floor and apartments on the upper levels, they say.

Initially, three Indiana fire departments - Lawrenceburg, Greendale and Aurora - tried to contain the blaze and then requested additional assistance.

Fire crews from Ohio, in Miamitown and Whitewater Township, responded to help them knock the bulk of the fire down, according to dispatch.

Fire officials were concerned flames could spread to other buildings that are attached on both sides, they say.

No injuries were reported.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

