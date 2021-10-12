Crews battle fire in downtown Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Multiple fire crews are on scene investigating the cause of a large fire in downtown Lawrenceburg.

Flames broke out in the 300 block of Walnut Street shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to Dearborn County dispatchers.

The three-story building holds businesses on the first floor and apartments on the upper levels, they say.

🚨BREAKING NOW: 3-story building in Lawrenceburg, IN fully-involved 🔥 with at least 5 fire departments responding here. A LIVE update from the scene in moments @FOX19 Neighbors report flames shooting through the roof. @DearbornCo911 pic.twitter.com/6zDTu5TeJN — Stef DiPietrantonio (@StefDFOX19Now) October 12, 2021

Another look at the scene. Main St @ Walnut is blocked in Downtown Lawrenceburg. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ONcMV6qIMW — Lauren Artino (@FOX19Lauren) October 12, 2021

Initially, three Indiana fire departments - Lawrenceburg, Greendale and Aurora - tried to contain the blaze and then requested additional assistance.

Fire crews from Ohio, in Miamitown and Whitewater Township, responded to help them knock the bulk of the fire down, according to dispatch.

Fire officials were concerned flames could spread to other buildings that are attached on both sides, they say.

No injuries were reported.

