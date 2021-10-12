Contests
Man sentenced for robbing Springfield Township WingStop

Jammell Johnson
Jammell Johnson(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man convicted of robbing an area chicken wings restaurant at gunpoint was sentenced in federal court to more than 10 years in prison, according to US Attorney Vipal Patel.

Jammell Johnson, 28, received a sentence of 126 months for his role in the armed robbery conspiracy.

According to court documents, on July 28, 2019, Johnson and three others – including the restaurant’s manager Michael Jointer – robbed the WingStop on Galbraith Road in Springfield Township.

Johnson’s plea documents state that he and the co-defendants had planned to place a carryout food order around closing time, which WingStop would honor after the restaurant had closed. According to their plan, Johnson and co-conspirator Martez Brown would rob the restaurant and manager Jointer would lead them to the safe.

According to Patel, Jointer chose the date based on when the safe would contain the most cash.

A fourth defendant, Dwayne Palmore, purchased clothing items and gloves for use during the robbery and acted as a lookout on scene at WingStop, Patel said.

Johnson and Brown brandished firearms and stole approximately $2,600 in cash from the restaurant.

According to Patel, law enforcement officials used physical and aerial surveillance prior to, during, and after the robbery. Co-conspirators were arrested following vehicle and foot pursuits. Officers deployed nearby K-9 units to help apprehend the defendants.

Jointer, Brown and Palmore have each pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

