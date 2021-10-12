Non-profit offers peer-to-peer suicide prevention programs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati-based non-profit Grant Us Hope is working to prevent suicide by engaging and empowering young people.

Founded in 2016, Grant Us Hope is providing a platform working in 80 school districts to produce life-saving results based on more than 20 years of research.

“325,000 students have access to Hope Squad at this point. What we’d like to share is, it’s based on 20 years of research. It’s an innovative program that’s peer-to-peer in our schools,” Grant Us Hope Founder Diane Egbers said.

In 2015, Egbers’ son Grant died by suicide at age 15 and as she grieved, she dedicated her time helping other parents like her whose children are suffering but don’t know where to turn.

“The important thing that we are thinking about now is adding the support and advocacy role. There’s so much we’ve been doing in support of our advisers in schools, administrators, students, teachers, coaches, and now we’re really extending our efforts to parents,” Egbers added.

Oct. 21, Grant Us Hope will provide a free virtual event, the Butterfly Bash, open to anyone in the community. Egbers will speak at that event; Hope Squad Youth will be involved and parents can learn about the resources available at grantushope.org.

“You will see our kids in action and you will see just how amazing this generation is and how they are the hope for our future,” Egbers said.

The Butterfly Bash begins at 7 p.m.

