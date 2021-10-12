Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Non-profit offers peer-to-peer suicide prevention programs

Hope Squad
Hope Squad(Grant Us Hope)
By Drew Amman
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati-based non-profit Grant Us Hope is working to prevent suicide by engaging and empowering young people.

Founded in 2016, Grant Us Hope is providing a platform working in 80 school districts to produce life-saving results based on more than 20 years of research.

“325,000 students have access to Hope Squad at this point. What we’d like to share is, it’s based on 20 years of research. It’s an innovative program that’s peer-to-peer in our schools,” Grant Us Hope Founder Diane Egbers said.

In 2015, Egbers’ son Grant died by suicide at age 15 and as she grieved, she dedicated her time helping other parents like her whose children are suffering but don’t know where to turn.

“The important thing that we are thinking about now is adding the support and advocacy role. There’s so much we’ve been doing in support of our advisers in schools, administrators, students, teachers, coaches, and now we’re really extending our efforts to parents,” Egbers added.

Oct. 21, Grant Us Hope will provide a free virtual event, the Butterfly Bash, open to anyone in the community. Egbers will speak at that event; Hope Squad Youth will be involved and parents can learn about the resources available at grantushope.org.

“You will see our kids in action and you will see just how amazing this generation is and how they are the hope for our future,” Egbers said.

The Butterfly Bash begins at 7 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police are investigating a felonious assault that happened on I-74 near the Colerain...
Driver shot in head during road rage incident on I-74, police report says
Crash in Clermont County involving a semi and a pickup truck that has resulted in one death.
Coroner identifies victim in fatal I-275 crash after person reportedly killed turned up alive
The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified one of the two drivers killed in a weekend...
Coroner IDs 1 of 2 drivers killed in Springfield Township crash
Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs
Adrien Broner mugshot. (Kenton County Jail)
Boxer Adrien Broner arrested in Kentucky with outstanding warrant in Ohio

Latest News

Dorian WIlliams
Police ID woman killed in West End triple shooting
Demonstrators stand outside ahead of Mason City Council where an ordinance is proposed to...
Mason City Council to vote on abortion ban in 2 weeks
Multiple fire crews are on scene battling a large fire in downtown Lawrenceburg.
Crews battle fire in downtown Lawrenceburg
Myla was pulled up on stage by country star Dierks Bentley who serenaded her.
True definition of a Riser: Local pediatric cancer patient serenaded by country star