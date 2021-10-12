Contests
Police investigating Evanston shooting; people urged to avoid area

Police tape was blocking off a section of Montgomery Road.
Police tape was blocking off a section of Montgomery Road.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday in Evanston.

Shortly before 2 p.m., officers were seen in the 3600 block of Montgomery Road near the Marathon gas station.

Police tape was blocking off a section of the road.

People are asked to avoid Montgomery Road between Brewster and Dana.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

