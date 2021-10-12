Police investigating Evanston shooting; people urged to avoid area
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday in Evanston.
Shortly before 2 p.m., officers were seen in the 3600 block of Montgomery Road near the Marathon gas station.
Police tape was blocking off a section of the road.
People are asked to avoid Montgomery Road between Brewster and Dana.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
