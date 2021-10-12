Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

‘This is working:’ CPS policy motivates hundreds of new vaccinations

Currently, 99.99 percent of staff are compliant with the policy, the district says.
Cincinnati Public Schools (FOX19 NOW)
Cincinnati Public Schools (FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The vaccine policy adopted by Cincinnati Public Schools has resulted in hundreds of new vaccinations and 99.99 percent compliance, the district announced at Monday’s board meeting.

The policy applies to all employees but is not a vaccine mandate. It encourages vaccinations but allows exemptions for medical reasons, religious reasons or no reason at all.

If an employee is not vaccinated, they must show proof of weekly negative COVID-19 tests.

>> CPS board strikes ‘balance’ in vaccine policy with employee right to refuse

The policy was approved on Sep. 13 and took effect on Oct. 8.

In the 28 days since the policy was approved, according to the district, 408 staff members not previously vaccinated have gotten the vaccine.

Currently, 87 percent of CPS staff are currently vaccinated or partially vaccinated with proof of a second dose coming by Nov. 8, the district says.

Twelve percent have opted to participate in weekly testing.

Two employees are non-compliant, according to Board member Mike Moroski.

“The vaccine policy worked and our schools are safer than most,” he said.

Moroski called the policy the only one of its kind in Ohio. “Pay attention, Districts,” he said. “This is working.”

>> Proposed COVID vaccine requirement for CPS students similar to employees’ mandate

A mandate for students remains under consideration.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs
Two people killed in head-on collision on Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway Saturday near...
Two dead in Hamilton County head-on collision
Joe Burrow walks to the blue tent after taking a huge hit.
Burrow hospitalized following Packers win over Bengals in 25-22 overtime thriller
Adrien Broner mugshot. (Kenton County Jail)
Boxer Adrien Broner arrested in Kentucky with outstanding warrant in Ohio
A Gold Star Chili restaurant in Hartwell is considered to be a total loss after a fire Saturday...
Gold Star Chili in Hartwell destroyed by fire

Latest News

Police investigate a double shooting in the West End Monday night.
Woman dead in West End double shooting, police say
Artist's drawing of St. Mark's Church in Evanston
Board recommends historic landmark status for ‘rare’ Catholic church in Evanston
Ohio State Highway Patrol helping FAA crackdown on lasers targeting aircraft pilots
Ohio State Highway Patrol helping FAA crackdown on lasers targeting aircraft pilots
Ohio State Highway Patrol helping FAA crackdown on lasers targeting aircraft pilots
Ohio State Highway Patrol helping FAA crackdown on lasers targeting aircraft pilots