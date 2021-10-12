‘This is working:’ CPS policy motivates hundreds of new vaccinations

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The vaccine policy adopted by Cincinnati Public Schools has resulted in hundreds of new vaccinations and 99.99 percent compliance, the district announced at Monday’s board meeting.

The policy applies to all employees but is not a vaccine mandate. It encourages vaccinations but allows exemptions for medical reasons, religious reasons or no reason at all.

If an employee is not vaccinated, they must show proof of weekly negative COVID-19 tests.

The policy was approved on Sep. 13 and took effect on Oct. 8.

In the 28 days since the policy was approved, according to the district, 408 staff members not previously vaccinated have gotten the vaccine.

Currently, 87 percent of CPS staff are currently vaccinated or partially vaccinated with proof of a second dose coming by Nov. 8, the district says.

Twelve percent have opted to participate in weekly testing.

Two employees are non-compliant, according to Board member Mike Moroski.

“The vaccine policy worked and our schools are safer than most,” he said.

Moroski called the policy the only one of its kind in Ohio. “Pay attention, Districts,” he said. “This is working.”

A mandate for students remains under consideration.

