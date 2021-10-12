Tri-State school district in mourning after teacher’s death

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Goshen School District students and staff are mourning the loss of a middle school teacher.

Sarah Teke, who had been with the Goshen Local Schools community since 2002, died on Oct. 9, according to the district’s website.

The district did not elaborate on the circumstances of her passing.

Superintendent Darrell Edwards spoke highly of Teke in a message to FOX19 NOW.

“Sarah was an outstanding teacher who was dedicated to her students and respected by her fellow employees,” Edwards said.

Talented, kind, passionate and powerful were among the words used by the district to describe Teke.

Counselors were at the school on Monday to help students and staff through the grieving process.

GMS students were given time to meet with counselors to help them with the grieving process after the loss of their teacher, Mrs. Sarah Teke. pic.twitter.com/vwWGsWcaHb — Gms Warriors (@gmswarrior) October 11, 2021

Finalizing the funeral arrangements is still ongoing, according to the district.

