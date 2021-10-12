Contests
Tri-State school district in mourning after teacher’s death

The middle school teacher passed away on Oct. 9.
(WRDW)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Goshen School District students and staff are mourning the loss of a middle school teacher.

Sarah Teke, who had been with the Goshen Local Schools community since 2002, died on Oct. 9, according to the district’s website.

The district did not elaborate on the circumstances of her passing.

Superintendent Darrell Edwards spoke highly of Teke in a message to FOX19 NOW.

“Sarah was an outstanding teacher who was dedicated to her students and respected by her fellow employees,” Edwards said.

Talented, kind, passionate and powerful were among the words used by the district to describe Teke.

Counselors were at the school on Monday to help students and staff through the grieving process.

Finalizing the funeral arrangements is still ongoing, according to the district.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

