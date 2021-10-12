VIDEO: Clifton motel manager assaulted with brass knuckles during robbery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The video of an assault and robbery at a Clifton motel has been released as Cincinnati police search for the suspect.

On Sept. 13, at the Budget Host Motel on Central Parkway, a masked man pulled a gun on the business manager, according to the police report.

The suspect and manager then go into the office.

The manager is handing over money when his phone rings. The suspect asks for the phone, but the manager does not give it over.

The manager is then seen in the video lunging at the suspect.

The suspect then begins to punch the manager with brass knuckles multiple times, the video shows.

Eventually, the suspect runs away, and the manager calls for help.

Call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have any information regarding this investigation.

