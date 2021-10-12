Contests
What did Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers talk about after the game? Rodgers explains

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws against the Green Bay Packers in the first...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws against the Green Bay Packers in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ Mast | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had some advice for Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow following Sunday’s game.

During his normal Tuesday spot on the “Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers shared what he told Burrow after the game - “just slide.”

The big hit Burrow took in the second quarter of the Week 5 game is likely what led to the postgame advice.

On the play, Burrow dove for extra yards instead of sliding, which would have been a lot less painful for him.

The Bengals quarterback came off the field and was evaluated on the sideline. Burrow did return to the game.

Rodgers said Tuesday Burrow is too talented and should just slide in those moments.

Burrow was taken to the hospital after the game for precautionary reasons. He was evaluated, released, and was back with the team on Monday, coach Zac Taylor said.

The Bengals (3-2) hit the road in Week 6 for a matchup with the winless Detroit Lions (0-5).

Fans can watch Sunday’s game on FOX19 NOW at 1 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

