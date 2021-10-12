What did Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers talk about after the game? Rodgers explains

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had some advice for Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow following Sunday’s game.

During his normal Tuesday spot on the “Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers shared what he told Burrow after the game - “just slide.”

"I'm a Joe Burrow fan & I enjoy the way he goes about his business.. I told em after the game he's TOO damn talented JUST SLIDE" ~@AaronRodgers12 on playing against @JoeyB for the first time pic.twitter.com/gxFYX0Epqn — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 12, 2021

The big hit Burrow took in the second quarter of the Week 5 game is likely what led to the postgame advice.

On the play, Burrow dove for extra yards instead of sliding, which would have been a lot less painful for him.

The Bengals quarterback came off the field and was evaluated on the sideline. Burrow did return to the game.

Rodgers said Tuesday Burrow is too talented and should just slide in those moments.

Burrow was taken to the hospital after the game for precautionary reasons. He was evaluated, released, and was back with the team on Monday, coach Zac Taylor said.

The Bengals (3-2) hit the road in Week 6 for a matchup with the winless Detroit Lions (0-5).

Fans can watch Sunday’s game on FOX19 NOW at 1 p.m.

