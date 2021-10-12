Woman dead in West End double shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is dead after a shooting in the West End Monday night.

The shooting happened around 7:45 pm at John and Livingston streets, according to CPD.

Responding officers found two gunshot victims at the scene.

One of the victims, an adult woman, was pronounced dead.

An adult man was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No word on suspects or what led to the shooting.

Several blocks are shut down as CPD’s Homicide Unit investigates.

