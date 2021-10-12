Woman hospitalized after being hit by car in Northside

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is in critical condition at the hospital after she was hit by a car on Hamilton Avenue around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Anna Barchick-Suter, 28, was in the crosswalk in the 4200 block of Hamilton Avenue when a Toyota Camry hit her, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Emergency teams took the 28-year-old to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Barchick-Suter is in critical condition, CPD said.

Tiffany Castle, 34, was driving the car that hit Barchick-Suter, according to CPD.

Police said excessive speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Call CPD’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 if you witnessed the crash.

