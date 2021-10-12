Contests
Woman hospitalized after being hit by car in Northside

The woman was in the crosswalk when the car hit her.
The woman was in the crosswalk when the car hit her.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is in critical condition at the hospital after she was hit by a car on Hamilton Avenue around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Anna Barchick-Suter, 28, was in the crosswalk in the 4200 block of Hamilton Avenue when a Toyota Camry hit her, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Emergency teams took the 28-year-old to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Barchick-Suter is in critical condition, CPD said.

Tiffany Castle, 34, was driving the car that hit Barchick-Suter, according to CPD.

Police said excessive speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Call CPD’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 if you witnessed the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

