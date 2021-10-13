1 flown to hospital after car flips on I-71/75

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - One person was flown by medical helicopter from a crash on Interstate 71/75 near Walton on Tuesday night, according to Boone County Dispatch.

The single-car crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on I-71/75 South just past Richwood.

Authorities say the car flipped.

All southbound lanes were closed for around 30 minutes following the crash.

UC Air Care arrived to transport one person to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Another person was taken to UCMC by ground.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

