1 flown to hospital after car flips on I-71/75

The crash closed the interstate for an extended time Tuesday night.
A single-car crash shut down Interstate 71/75 South in Northern Kentucky on Tuesday night.
A single-car crash shut down Interstate 71/75 South in Northern Kentucky on Tuesday night.(KYTC)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - One person was flown by medical helicopter from a crash on Interstate 71/75 near Walton on Tuesday night, according to Boone County Dispatch.

The single-car crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on I-71/75 South just past Richwood.

Authorities say the car flipped.

All southbound lanes were closed for around 30 minutes following the crash.

UC Air Care arrived to transport one person to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Another person was taken to UCMC by ground.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

