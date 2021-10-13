120 animals rescued after Hurricane Ida looking for fur-ever homes in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On Monday, SPCA Cincinnati received 120 animals from Louisiana as shelters down south continue to experience space shortages after Hurricane Ida.

The SPCA said the 80 cats, and 40 dogs will be available after they receive medical clearance from their veterinary team.

On Monday October 11th

“Rescue missions like these, are not possible, without each and every one of you,” they said.

In September, 129 animals were rescued from Louisiana and made their way to Cincinnati to find a new home.

People interested in adopting the animals should check their website as more information becomes available.

