Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bill preventing vaccine mandates in Ohio public schools takes effect

A bill prohibiting Ohio’s public schools from requiring students and employees to get any...
A bill prohibiting Ohio’s public schools from requiring students and employees to get any vaccine that has not received full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration takes effect Wednesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WXIX) - A bill prohibiting Ohio’s public schools from requiring students and employees to get any vaccine that has not received full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration takes effect Wednesday.

House Bill 244 also also restricts school districts from treating their students any differently based on their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill in June a couple weeks after it was passed by Ohio lawmakers.

Schools covered by the bill include all city, local, community and exempted village public schools as well as all joint vocational school districts, college-prep boarding schools and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) schools.

It also covers state institutions of higher education, meaning colleges and universities.

When the bill was first introduced in March, it only addressed the education of children in military families. It was changed by the end of the legislative session to include provisions tied to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine with full approval from the FDA right now, for those 16 and older.

It’s still under emergency use authorization for children between the ages of 12-to 15-years-old.

The FDA plans to meet later this month to discuss the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children between the ages of 5-to 11-years-old.

The FDA recently approved Pfizer booster doses for certain populations including people:

  • 65 years of age and older;
  • 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19; and
  • 18 through 64 years of age whose frequent institutional or occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2 puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19 including severe COVID-19

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape was blocking off a section of Montgomery Road.
Police ID man killed in Evanston shooting
Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs
Dorian Williams
Vigil held for woman killed in West End triple shooting
Cincinnati police are investigating a felonious assault that happened on I-74 near the Colerain...
Driver shot in head during road rage incident on I-74, police report says
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller
Tri-State Marine to plead guilty after criticizing withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan: Reports
Kroger officials are hiring 20,000 associates for salaried and hourly positions this holiday...
Need a job? Kroger hiring 20K workers in Cincinnati/Dayton area for holidays
Is this the best UC team ever? Bearcats legends weigh in
Is this the best UC team ever? Bearcats legends weigh in
A single-car crash shut down Interstate 71/75 South in Northern Kentucky on Tuesday night.
1 flown to hospital after car flips on I-71/75