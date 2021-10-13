Cincinnati police officer under investigation for allegedly shelving rape DNA test results, prosecutor says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a veteran Cincinnati police officer for allegedly shelving rape DNA test results for “hundreds” of cases for years, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Deters tell us the officer “is accused of doing nothing. OK. He literally had active cases where he wasn’t doing his job. And we are trying, we’ve been approached by his attorney about a plea. And we’re still working out the details of a potential plea, although as important is one of the things that’s very important to me, is that he’s never a police officer. I have to ensure that to the public.

“That aside, I don’t think people realize the scope of what this means in terms of our cases. And if you remember, I don’t know if you remember this, but back in the early 2000s, the guy that ran the hair comparison lab for the FBI was found to have falsified stuff. I mean, you have to go to every case.

“We’re reviewing, literally, over a decade of cases right now to see if he affected any of them. And, you know, just by I don’t know that anybody appreciate the significance of what this means.

“But literally, we have to review the cases, if we feel that they were impacted by his testimony, or after retry the cases, in some cases, I would suspect, we have statute of limitations problems, you know, like on a rape case in six years.

“And I don’t know how far back this goes. But CPD is taking it incredibly serious to and we all are, we’re going to get to the bottom of it.”

FOX19 NOW has learned that officer is Christopher Schroder, who joined the police department in January 1999.

We have reached out to Cincinnati police officials for comment and Schroder’s current job status. We will update this story once we hear back.

His attorney, Mike Allen, tells FOX19 NOW this only involves 3 cases and Schroder will be pleading to a misdemeanor charge of dereliction of duty.

“This is not the crime of the century,” Allen said.

Allen is a legal analyst for FOX19 NOW.

Schroder, 52, has been assigned to the Personal Crimes Unit in CPD’s Criminal Investigation Section, from July 2007 until he was transferred to District 1 in the West End in July of this year.

His personnel file does not indicate why he was moved or specifically what he was assigned to do at District 1.

Before Officer Schroder joined CPD, he worked as a patrolman/police officer at three police departments in southeastern Indiana: Greendale, Aurora and West Harrison, his personnel file shows. He has been a law enforcement officer overall since 1995.

He graduated from Lawrenceburg High School in 1988 and attended Eastern Kentucky University from 1989 to 1993. His major in college was police administration, his personnel file shows.

He attended the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and was a member of CPD’s 87th recruit class in 1999.

His job reviews are mostly all positive, according to copies provided to us by CPD via a public records request. In the most recent two, from January of this year and January 2020, his supervisor wrote: “He requires little to no supervision.”

In his most recent job review, his supervisors gave him ratings of exceeds standards for “Complies with Policies and Procedures,” “Customer Service,” “Teamwork” and “Grooming and Dress.”

He received ratings of meets standards for “Attendance,” “Community Partnerships,” “Decision-Making,” “Problem Solving” “Work Product” and “Written Communication Skills.”

“Officer Schroder has consistently done an outstanding job as it relates to his investigative skills here at Personal Crimes,” Sgt. Jeni Jones wrote in his Jan. 10 review.

“He is dependable and is always available when it comes to assisting other investigators in the unit. Officer Schroder is one of the more senior investigators in Personal Crimes and because of that he is very knowledgeable about pat causes that may involve similar circumstances, victims, or suspects that are being investigated presently.

“He interacts well with victims in his case, calling them back in a timely manner and goes above and beyond for them. Officer Schroder is very detailed when he is investigating and closing his reports. He requires little to no supervision. Officer Schroder is always willing to help his co-workers with their investigation without hesitation. He is an asset to the Personal Crimes Unit.”

One supervisor did note in a review from 2017 that Officer Schroder received an “ESL,” or verbal counseling, “for neglecting to pick up rape kits in a timely manner. I feel Officer Schroder should attend advanced training on the topic of sexual assault, physical abuse and advanced missing persons investigations. I recommend Officer Schroder study for Police Sergeant. Officer Schroder is an asset to the Personal Crimes Unit and the Cincinnati Police Department.”

According to Shroder’s personnel file, several rape kits were located at Children’s Hospital “which had been there for several months, four of these kits belonged to cases assigned to PO Christopher Schroder.”

The file shows “Violation of Rules and Regulations Section 1.01A. A violation which does not entail a risk of nor leads to physical injury to another or financial loss to the city.

“University Hospital and Children’s Hospital have locked cabinets to secure physical evidence taken from the victim by the examining physician. The physician will identify and place this evidence in paper bags for deposit into the cabinet. The rape evidence kit includes the rape exam report, clothing, pubic combings, fingernail scrapings, blood samples, etc.

“Only (Personal Crimes Section) investigators will pick up and process evidence from University Hospital and Children’s Hospital.”

