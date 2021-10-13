City of Covington giving away dozens of free trees

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Dozens of free trees will be given away to residents of certain neighborhoods in Covington.

It’s called the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana or OKI Regional Council of Governments’ Tree for Me program.

This is the second time Covington has participated in the program.

The 57 trees are available to those living in 12 Covington communities on a first come first serve basis.

Here are the communities that are part of the program:

🌲 Old Town/Mutter Gottes

🌲 Seminary Square

🌲 Eastside

🌲 Helentown

🌲 Austinburg

🌲 Westside

🌲 West Latonia

🌲 Rittes East Latonia

🌲 Latonia Milldale

🌲 City Heights

🌲 Kuhr’s Lane

🌲 Peaselburg

“We were able to use an environmental justice map that OKI put together, which is a really cool feature that looks at a lot of different factors that go into what justice means,” explains Urban Forester Cassandra Holam. “So lower-income, maybe not having a car, being elderly, that kind of thing.”

Once you get your tree, the OKI map will also show you where to plant that tree specific to your own home.

The map will show you where to avoid utility lines and also how to maximize shade potential.

Homan says the benefits of trees are not only cosmetic, but it goes much deeper than that.

“There are a lot of environmental benefits like cleaning our water and air,” Homan continues, “And those benefits often extend to health benefits for communities. So lower rates of asthma, better birth weights, better test scores, more feelings of community, lower rates of violence, better sleep.”

There are six varieties of trees that will grow to be 20-75 feet tall. When you pick them up, they will be around six feet tall in five to seven-gallon buckets.

The dates for pickup will be Oct. 22-23 at the City’s Forestry Division Garage on Montague Road in Devou Park.

The Oct. 22 pickup times are from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Then on Oct. 23, pickup will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Here is where you sign up.

If not enough people sign up for the free trees that live in those certain communities, then it opens up to everyone in Covington on Oct. 20.

