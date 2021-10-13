Driver accused of using car as deadly weapon against officers in chase
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver is indicted on two felony assault charges in connection with an August police chase in Warren County.
Duane Jemison Jr. allegedly used his vehicle as a weapon against officers during the chase, according to court records.
The chase eventually ended with more than half a dozen officers pulling their guns on Jemison and his passenger.
