Driver accused of using car as deadly weapon against officers in chase

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver is indicted on two felony assault charges in connection with an August police chase in Warren County.

Duane Jemison Jr. allegedly used his vehicle as a weapon against officers during the chase, according to court records.

The chase eventually ended with more than half a dozen officers pulling their guns on Jemison and his passenger.

