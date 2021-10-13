Dry today, rain arrives Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Patchy morning fog will mix out and we will enjoy a mostly sunny and warm afternoon. Highs are heading toward the upper 70s. There is a cold front approaching the Tristate. It is expected to stall out and bring occasional rain beginning Thursday evening and continuing through Saturday afternoon.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for soaking rain and potential scattered thunder storms. Temperatures will drop back into the mid 60s for highs this weekend and remain closer to average into early next week. Once we dry out on Saturday evening, cooler, dry conditions will prevail the end of next week.

So far, it looks like the best chance for our first frost will arrive around the 4th to 13th.

