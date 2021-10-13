Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Dry today, rain arrives Thursday

Friday is a First Alert Day
By Olga Breese
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Patchy morning fog will mix out and we will enjoy a mostly sunny and warm afternoon. Highs are heading toward the upper 70s. There is a cold front approaching the Tristate. It is expected to stall out and bring occasional rain beginning Thursday evening and continuing through Saturday afternoon.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day for soaking rain and potential scattered thunder storms. Temperatures will drop back into the mid 60s for highs this weekend and remain closer to average into early next week. Once we dry out on Saturday evening, cooler, dry conditions will prevail the end of next week.

So far, it looks like the best chance for our first frost will arrive around the 4th to 13th.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape was blocking off a section of Montgomery Road.
Police ID man killed in Evanston shooting
Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs
Dorian Williams
Vigil held for woman killed in West End triple shooting
Cincinnati police are investigating a felonious assault that happened on I-74 near the Colerain...
Driver shot in head during road rage incident on I-74, police report says
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

Olga Breese's Morning & Midday Forecast
Olga Breese's Morning & Midday Forecast
First Alert Forecast Video Update
Frank's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Frank Marzullo
Warm & Mainly Dry Wednesday & Thursday
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Showers Late Thursday, Ending Early Saturday