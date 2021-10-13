Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky shelter dog announced ‘world’s cutest rescue dog’ by People Magazine

Heaven is officially the world's cutest rescue dog
Heaven is officially the world's cutest rescue dog(Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A three-year-old dog that was rescued in Eastern Kentucky was named the world’s cutest rescue dog on Wednesday.

Heaven was announced as a finalist in People Magazine’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog competition in early September.

Caption

You can read more about the competition here.

Heaven was originally rescued by Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter, then she was adopted by Starfish Animal Rescue.

Starfish Animal Rescue’s goal is to connect rescue pets with foster and adoptive homes to find them a forever home.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder
Cincinnati police officer under investigation for allegedly shelving rape DNA test results, prosecutor says
The 16-year-old was found dead behind a nearby home, according to police.
Police identify 16-year-old killed in Evanston shooting
U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel speaks before a rally for Republican vice presidential...
U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel kicked out of suburban Cincinnati school board meeting
10 locations will open over the next 6 years.
Roy Rogers restaurants returning to the Tri-State
Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs

Latest News

Attorney Al Gerhardstein weighs in on Cincinnati police officer investigation (Raw interview)
Ryan Lowe, 12, of Colorado Springs, Colo., makes an engraving of former El Paso County, Colo.,...
Three Tri-State officers killed in the line of duty to be honored at National Law Enforcement Officers’ Memorial
HallZOOween will be held Saturdays and Sundays through the end of October.
Cincinnati Zoo’s HallZOOween kicks off this weekend
Ten students were hurt in a school bus crash in Middletown Thursday morning, according to a...
10 students hurt in Middletown school bus crash, city official says
A horse and volunteers work together
New Day Ranch hosting annual fundraising gala this weekend; Here’s how you can support their mission