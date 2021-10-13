Contests
Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries following Bond Hill shooting

A suspect is being detained by police.
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A juvenile suffered life-threatening injuries in Bond Hill shooting Wednesday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers went to the 1800 block of Lawn Avenue for a reported shooting.

Once there, police say they found the male juvenile with gunshot wounds.

The victim is now at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, according to police.

A suspect is being detained, police say.

There have been two juveniles shot in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

Around 1:15 p.m. in Evanston, a 16-year-old was killed on Jonathan Avenue, according to police.

