Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Kenwood Towne Centre to be closed Thanksgiving Day

Kenwood Towne Centre will be closed on Thanksgiving Day
Kenwood Towne Centre will be closed on Thanksgiving Day(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There will be no shopping at Kenwood Towne Centre on Thanksgiving Day.

The mall announced that it will be closed for the holiday on its Facebook page.

“We hope this will allow our tenants, shoppers and employees to spend more time with friends, family and loved ones,” the post said.

Kenwood Towne Centre will open at 9 a.m. on Black Friday.

The mall’s extended holiday hours will begin on Friday, Dec. 10 and run through Christmas Eve.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape was blocking off a section of Montgomery Road.
Police ID man killed in Evanston shooting
Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs
Dorian Williams
Vigil held for woman killed in West End triple shooting
U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel speaks before a rally for Republican vice presidential...
U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel kicked out of suburban Cincinnati school board meeting
Cincinnati police are investigating a felonious assault that happened on I-74 near the Colerain...
Driver shot in head during road rage incident on I-74, police report says

Latest News

Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder
Cincinnati police officer under investigation for allegedly shelving rape DNA test results, prosecutor says
City of Covington is participating in the Tree for Me program
City of Covington giving away dozens of free trees
Teen shot, killed in Evanston
Teen shot, killed in Evanston
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
Teenage student killed in Evanston shooting, police say