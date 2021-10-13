Kenwood Towne Centre to be closed Thanksgiving Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There will be no shopping at Kenwood Towne Centre on Thanksgiving Day.

The mall announced that it will be closed for the holiday on its Facebook page.

“We hope this will allow our tenants, shoppers and employees to spend more time with friends, family and loved ones,” the post said.

Kenwood Towne Centre will open at 9 a.m. on Black Friday.

The mall’s extended holiday hours will begin on Friday, Dec. 10 and run through Christmas Eve.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.