Man dies weeks after being shot in Walnut Hills, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 65-year-old man has died more than two weeks after being shot in Walnut Hills, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Alms Place around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 27.

Officers found Freddy Wright suffering from two gunshot wounds at the scene.

Fire personnel transported Wright to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Wright died at UCMC sometime Tuesday.

CPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 513.352.3542.

