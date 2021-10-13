For some Northsiders, pedestrian crashes are a fact of life: ‘We just have to run’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Witnesses to Tuesday’s crash on Hamilton Avenue describe in harrowing terms the moment a young woman was hit by a car.

One day later, some Northside residents say they’ve become morbidly accustomed to crashes like it.

“She was just crying,” said Lou Doench. “She was in a lot of pain.”

Doench’s daughter was at the bus stop with other children around 7:45 a.m. when they saw the crash.

Anna Barchick-Suter, 28, was in a marked crosswalk in the 4200 block of Hamilton Avenue, according to police, when a Toyota Camry ran a red light and hit her.

She remains in critical condition.

Doench wasn’t there for the crash itself, but his daughter was.

“My daughter seemed to think the woman had been ejected from the car, because that’s what it looked like at first, because she flew over the hood, I think,” he said.

Doench explains the crash was described to the community as a hit/skip at first.

“We were getting descriptions of the car, and the whole neighborhood was out trying to help,” he said.

Another witness says her husband followed the car until the driver came back to the scene.

The same woman says she was hit by a car a few years ago near the same area while trying to cross the street... and that a Northside business owner was killed before that.

“I mean, that’s what you get used to: ‘At least I’m still alive.’ It’s like, why should we even think like that,” she said.

Taylor Jameson is a Northside resident. She says she and her neighbors have made several complaints over the years about people speeding and running red lights.

In2017, crosswalk flags were added to make pedestrians more visible at crosswalks in the area.

Jameson laughs indignantly as she mimes using the flags: “Oh, we just have to run.”

According to police data, including Tuesday’s incident, there have been 12 crashes involving pedestrians in Northside since 2017.

“We’ve had protests,” Jameson said. “We’ve been through all this. I mean, for this to happen since the last death... It’s falling on deaf ears.”

The Northside Community Council is holding a meeting Monday at 7 p.m. to discuss pedestrian safety.

Police say excessive speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash. At this point, the driver has not been charged.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call CPD’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514 if you witnessed the crash.

