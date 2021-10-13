Contests
Ohio bill to restrict employers ability to mandate COVID-19 vaccine appears to be dead

Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp has once again put the brakes on a GOP bill restricting employers’...
Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp has once again put the brakes on a GOP bill restricting employers’ ability to require that workers receive the coronavirus vaccine.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Republican speaker of the Ohio House has once again put the brakes on a GOP bill restricting employers’ ability to require that workers receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Speaker Bob Cupp is a Republican from Lima.

His announcement Wednesday afternoon suggests House Bill 435 has little chance of passing the House in its current form.

All major business and health groups oppose the legislation, and the Republican president of the Ohio Senate has also signaled his disapproval.

The bill allows employees to claim one of three exemptions to a mandatory workplace vaccine, including showing proof of antibodies from a previous COVID-19 diagnosis.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

