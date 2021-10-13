Ohio BMV launches self-service kiosks for renewing vehicle registrations

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio drivers needing to renew a vehicle registration can now avoid the BMV lines by utilizing a kiosk.

The BMV Express is a self-service kiosk giving people an easy and quick way to renew their vehicle registration.

The average transaction time at one of the kiosks is less than two minutes, according to the Ohio BMV.

There are nine kiosks currently in the state, including one in the Fairfield Meijer on South Gilmore Road.

To use the kiosk, an individual will need the current vehicle registration or renewal notice, or plate number.

Aside from the price to renew a registration, there is a $4.95 service fee and either a 1.95% or $1.75 (whichever is greater) credit/debit card processing fee.

The kiosks cannot update address or insurance, reprint a duplicate registration, or accept cash/check.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.