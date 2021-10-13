Contests
Ohio state reps pass ‘Makenna’s Law’ that hopes to improve water park safety

House Bill 178, 'Makenna's Law,' is introduced to lawmakers
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio House of Representatives passed a bill in response to the injuries a then 7-year-old girl suffered at a water park.

House Bill 178, named “Makenna’s Law,” will limit water pressure at splash pads, spas, pools and water parks across the state. It also requires owners of the water entertainment areas to make the flow rate does not harm people or exceed 20 feet per second.

Makenna Day is the young girl the bill was named after.

When Makenna was seven, she was at a Tri-State water park and standing over one of the water sprayers. As it turned out, the sprayers’ water pressure was higher than normal that day.

The high water pressure caused a four-centimeter laceration that was millimeters from her cervix.

Her mother, Kim Manion, previously provided testimony at the Ohio House Health Committee hearing on the bill, recalling the November 2019 incident.

“Her clothes were soaked in blood,” Manion said. “She was still hysterical and in intense pain. I threw her clothes in the trash and wrapped a towel around her.”

The bill awaits further consideration in the Ohio Senate.

