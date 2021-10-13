Contests
Walnut Hills High School on lockout as police investigate Evanston shooting

Police are asking people to avoid the area.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Walnut Hills High School is on lockout as Cincinnati police investigate a shooting in Evanston, Cincinnati Public Schools Communications Officer Frances Russ says.

Officers are in the 1600 block of Jonathan Avenue near Montgomery Road, where one person was shot around 1:15 p.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Around 24 hours ago, officers were in Evanston to investigate a deadly shooting.

Around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Yarsellay Sammie Sr., 39, was walking in the 3600 block of Montgomery Road when someone in a car started shooting at him, according to officers.

The 39-year-old died at the hospital.

There is no suspect information in either shooting investigation.

Police have not said if the shootings are connected.

