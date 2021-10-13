Relatives believe new tip in 2010 murder of father and son could crack the case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Eleven years after a father and son were gunned down in Walnut Hills, family members believe a new tip could be the key to cracking the case.

According to Cincinnati police, James and Jarenta Reed, father and son, were murdered on Rammelsberg Street in September 2010.

“They were both sitting in the car, alone in the street right here, and it looked like someone walked up to the car and killed them inside it,” Sybil Kelley, James’ then-fiance and Jarenta’s mother, said.

Although James, 40, had been in trouble in the past, Kelley, his fiance at the time, said he never would have intentionally put their son in danger. Lashasta Kelley, Jarenta’s aunt, agrees.

“He had been in jail for 10 years and came home as a changed man,” Lashasta said. “He was even trying to go to church with us.”

Jarenta, who was only 14 when he was killed, was known for being smart, kind and respectful.

“Straight A student, never missed a day of school, loved to have fun, loved to make other people laugh,” Sybil said.

Cincinnati detectives have not shared new information on the double murder case in some time, but Sybil said a woman recently came to her with a tip that seems credible. The woman claims the killer admitted to her that he pulled the trigger.

“She said every night my son comes to her in her dreams, and it’s really disturbing her and bothering her, so she said she had to come out and speak up on it,” Sybil said.

While they wait to see what happens with that possible tip, James and Jarenta’s relatives said they are disturbed by ongoing gun violence in the city. It is a trend they want to see come to an end so no other families have to suffer.

“The violence has to stop because the cemeteries are running over with all our youth,” Lashasta said.

Sybil said the tipster told her she reported the information to Crime Stoppers. Police have not said whether they are looking into it.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 513-352-3040.

