Roy Rogers restaurants returning to the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Western-themed quick-service food chain Roy Rogers announced it will have 10 new locations across Northern Kentucky, Cincinnati, and southeast Indiana over the next six years.

One Holland Corp. did not announce specific locations, but said that it plans to open stores in Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Northern Kentucky, as well as Hamilton, Butler, and Clermont counties in Ohio, and Dearborn County in southeast Indiana.

“We are thrilled to be involved in bringing Roy Rogers back to Greater Cincinnati as part of the One Holland company of restaurants,” CEO and founder Gary Holland said in a news release. “Roy Rogers has an outstanding menu with a higher quality of food than what you see at most quick service restaurants and has a reputation of cleanliness, consistent service and a friendly staff, which are also the cornerstones of One Holland restaurants.”

Holland recalls the local lore that Roy Rogers himself was born in downtown Cincinnati in a house that was later torn down to make room for Riverfront Stadium, home to the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals for 30 years.

Legend has it that the Rogers’ home eventually became second base at Riverfront.

Holland describes Roy Rogers Restaurants as an iconic brand that will be warmly welcomed back to Greater Cincinnati.

One Holland also operates franchises of Skyline Chili, LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria, First Watch and Dunkin restaurants along with the historic Greyhound Tavern in Fort Mitchell, Ky.

