Soaking rains, cooler air arrives Friday

By Frank Marzullo and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Get ready for some steady and soaking rains starting late Thursday night and lasting through Saturday, as a strong cold front is on the move.

The cold front will stall over the Tri-State and occasional rain will fall, some from isolated thunderstorms, into Saturday early afternoon.

SEVERE RISK: Low

IMPACTS: More disruptive with steady rain at times starting after midnight into Friday morning and through Friday night. Thunder and rain with soaking rains, and that means some rain remains for Friday Night Football.

HOW MUCH: 1 to 1.4 inches of water possible especially west and north of Cincinnati.

Temperatures will drop back into the mid-60s for highs this weekend into early next week.

Following the wet weather, cooler, dry conditions, typical of Fall, will prevail until Friday October 22nd.

