Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Thousands of jack-o’-lanterns on display in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.

By CNN
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. (CNN) - The ultimate Halloween story is back from the grave outside of the famous town of Sleepy Hollow, New York.

More than 7,000 jack-o’-lanterns are on display at The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze of the Hudson Valley.

The hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns recreate Washington Irving’s Headless Horseman and the famous bridge that he cannot cross.

The attraction also features jack-o’-lantern displays of the Statue of Liberty, the Van Cortlandt House, a giant dragon, a firetruck, bridges and even a merry-go-round.

Organizers say it is a year-round planning process.

The event attracted nearly 200,000 people in 2019.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape was blocking off a section of Montgomery Road.
Police ID man killed in Evanston shooting
Brittany Byrd
4 inmates overdose after woman smuggles potent drugs into NKY jail: Court docs
Dorian Williams
Vigil held for woman killed in West End triple shooting
Cincinnati police are investigating a felonious assault that happened on I-74 near the Colerain...
Driver shot in head during road rage incident on I-74, police report says
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

FILE - Amber Cox shovels snow from the porch roof at her home in Auburn, Maine, on March 8,...
Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Norway: Several killed, injured in bow and arrow attack
Teen shot, killed in Evanston
Teen shot, killed in Evanston
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
Male caracal kitten Mkuze explores his new habitat at the Oregon Zoo in Portland, Ore....
Large African cat escapes owner, prowls Detroit suburb