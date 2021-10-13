Contests
‘Walk of Fame’ planned to honor Cincinnati’s history of Black music

The walk will sit on the city’s riverfront beside the new ICON music venue.
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - City leaders have officially unveiled plans for a “Black Music Walk of Fame” at the Banks riverfront development.

The walk will reside on land outside the new Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center.

It’s only possible thanks to a rare instance of cooperation between city and county leaders on plans at the Banks.

Mayor John Cranley and Commissioner Alicia Reece jointly announced the agreement at the walk’s future site on Wednesday afternoon.

Cincinnati’s musical bona fides aren’t well known. Officials hope the hall will change that, shedding light on the Queen City’s pivotal place in the history of Black music.

That history traverses a variety of genres: soul, bluegrass, doo wop, jazz and blues.

Cincinnati also played an important role in the birth of new genres such as rock and roll, funk and hop-hop.

Reece described the walk as an “interactive park” full of “life and energy.”

“It’s going to be something that the world looks at and says, ‘Man, I need to go to Cincinnati to see this,’” Reece said.

The walk will honor acts such as Bootsie Collins, the Isley Brothers and Otis Williams.

Many of those the walk honors will still be alive to watch the milestone of its christening.

The project is expected to be complete by 2022.

