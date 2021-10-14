100-year-old New Richmond woman using art to tell life story

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A New Richmond woman is not letting her age slow down her painting.

Georgia Kuhnell is 100 years old and has lived in the Cincinnati area most of her life.

She enjoys collecting stamps and spending time with family and friends, but her true passion is painting.

“I got on the internet and looked up some famous artist,” remembers Kuhnell, “And I bought a couple of his paintings, I can’t give you his name now, but I thought, ‘if you can paint, I can paint too.’ And that was the start of it.”

Most of her paintings have come in the past decade of her life.

She says she has a lot of free time, and this is something she enjoys as a way to express her spiritual side.

Her works of art include President Donald Trump, Pope Francis, Noah’s Ark, the Total Eclipse, and many other recognizable sights. She even sent a copy of her Pope Francis painting to the man himself.

She received a letter and a picture in response.

Most of her paintings are original. With each stroke of the brush, she’s creating a story through her art.

Kuhnell paints them all freehand, usually with acrylic paint.

Kuhnell has entered the paintings in contests from time to time and attended art shows.

Most of her paintings are either on the walls of her New Richmond home or with other family members.

She says all she ever wanted was for others to see her paintings.

Kuhnell wants people to know the stories behind her artwork and hopes to inspire people to live life to the fullest.

